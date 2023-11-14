Suara.com – Jack Brown is trying to return to his best performance with Persita Tangerang after recovering from a long injury.

Quoted from the club’s official website, Tuesday (14/11/2023), Jack Brown returned to play with Persita Tangerang in the 19th week of BRI Liga 1 Indonesia against PSIS Semarang at Jatidiri Stadium, Semarang, last Thursday (9/11/2023).

Jack Brown, U-19 national team striker in the match against North Macedonia, Sunday (11/10/2020).

Jack came on as a substitute early in the second half, in what was his first appearance in almost a season and a half.

Appearing for 45 minutes, in that match he had one chance. But unfortunately this opportunity failed to be converted into a goal for Persita.

“I am very grateful to be able to return to the field after a long and difficult injury. It’s true that the match didn’t go well, but I’m happy to be back on the field with Persita,” said Jack.

“I have waited a long time and worked very hard to be able to return and appear for Persita in League 1. I want to thank the coach who has given me the opportunity,” he continued.

This was the first time Jack appeared with Persita in a competitive match after last playing in March 2022.

Even though he failed to get positive results in that match, the Indonesian player with British blood hopes that Persita can recover in the next match.

He also did not forget to thank the support given to him by the team and coaching staff who helped him get back to playing.

“Of course my hope is to be able to return to my best performance and help the team by fighting together. We will focus on training and follow the coach’s directions. We will definitely give our best,” he concluded.

Next, Jack hopes to be able to play again when Persita Tangerang plays in the 20th week of the Indonesian League 1 against Rans Nusantara FC at the Indomilk Arena Stadium, Tangerang, next Thursday (23/11/2023).