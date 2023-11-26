loading…

Attacking Ukraine, Russia launched 75 drones overnight. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – Ukraine on Saturday local time said that it had downed 74 of the 75 drones launched by Russia all night. According to Ukraine, this is the largest attack since the invasion began last year.

The Ukrainian army said Russia had launched a “record number” of Iranian-made Shahed drones, most of which targeted Kiev, causing power outages as temperatures dropped below freezing.

The drone attack came as Ukraine marked Holodomor Remembrance Day, commemorating the famine of millions of people in Ukraine in the 1930s under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

“The enemy is launching a record number of drone attacks on Ukraine! “The main direction of attack is Kiev,” said Ukrainian air force commander, General Mykola Oleshchuk, as quoted by Channel News Asia, Sunday (26/11/2023).

Ukraine’s air force said it had downed 74 of 75 Shahed drones.

Kiev authorities said five people – including an 11-year-old child – were injured in the capital, where airstrikes lasted for six hours.

“Falling drone debris has sparked fires and damaged buildings across the city,” said Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

AFP saw Kiev residents cleaning up broken windows and other damage in the Dniprovsky district, while ambulances were parked nearby.

One of the damaged buildings was a nursery and the other building had part of its top floor destroyed.