Ahead of the Philippines versus Indonesian National Team match in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, it will be interesting to see the track record of meetings between the two teams.

The Philippines and the Indonesian National Team often meet in various international championships at Southeast Asia and Asia level.

In the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications, the Philippines will compete against Shin Tae-yong’s troops. The first leg duel was held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila, Philippines, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

The duel is predicted to be fierce, especially as both teams lost on the first matchday of the Group F phase.

The Philippines lost 0-2 to Vietnam, while the Indonesian National Team was defeated by Iraq with a score of 1-5.

Both the Philippines and the Indonesian National Team carry a mission to rise.

Philippines vs Indonesian National Team Meeting Record

The match against the Philippines is always interesting for the Garuda squad, this team has been a source of goals for Indonesia in its time.

The Philippines were once massacred with a landslide score of 13-1, that happened 20 years ago in the 2002 AFF Cup, before that in 1972.

To be precise, in the President Cup event, where the Indonesian National Team beat the Philippines with a landslide score of 12 goals without reply.

As time goes by, the Philippines continues to improve itself and even in several meetings it always makes things difficult for the Garuda squad.

Even the Indonesian national team was massacred, four goals without reply when they visited the Philippines headquarters in the 2014 AFF Cup.

Luckily, in the last meeting, the Indonesian national team was able to overcome the Philippines’ resistance, even though they won by a narrow score.

That moment occurred in the group phase of the 2022 AFF Cup, two goals from Dendy Sulistyawan and Marselino Ferdinan were only answered by one goal by Sebasian Rasmussen.

The following is the history of the meeting between the Philippines and the Indonesian National Team.

30 Mei 1958, Asian Games Indonesia vs Filipina (5-2)

27 August 1962, Asian Games Indonesia vs Philippines (6-0)

12 September 1962, Indonesia vs Philippines Merdeka Tournament (9-0)

01 August 1967, Asian Cup Indonesia vs Philippines (6-0)

August 10, 1971, Indonesia vs Philippines Merdeka Tournament (3-1)

25 September 1972, President’s Cup Indonesia vs Philippines (12-0)

23 November 1977, SEA Games Indonesia vs Filipina (1-1)

12 August 1984, Indonesia vs Philippines Trial (1-0)

22 July 1987, Brunei Merdeka Indonesia vs Philippines (2-0)

23 August 1989, SEA Games Indonesia vs Philippines (5-1)

March 6 1990, Indonesia vs Philippines Merdeka Games (4-0)

30 November 1991, SEA Games Indonesia vs Filipina (2-1)

June 15 1993, SEA Games Indonesia vs Philippines (3-1)

12 October 1997, SEA Games Indonesia vs Philippines (2-0)

27 August 1998, AFF Cup Indonesia vs Philippines (3-0)

November 6 2000, AFF Cup Indonesia vs Philippines (3-0)

23 December 2002, AFF Cup Indonesia vs Philippines (13-1)

December 16 2010, AFF Cup Indonesia vs Philippines (1-0)

19 December 2010, AFF Cup Indonesia vs Philippines (1-0)

June 5 2012, Philippines vs Indonesia Trial (2-2)

14 August 2013, Indonesia vs Philippines Trial (2-0)

25 November 2014, AFF Cup Philippines v Indonesia (4-0)

22 November 2016, AFF Cup Indonesia vs Philippines (2-2)

25 November 2018, AFF Cup Indonesia vs Philippines (0-0)

January 2 2023, AFF Cup Philippines vs Indonesia (1-2)

