The weather in Brazil has been warmer than normal in previous months as well. This was revealed by recent research by Inmet, which shows that the country’s average temperature was warmer than normal from July to October.

Probably playing a role in this anomalous warming, in addition to the increase in global temperatures caused by emissions from human activities, there is also the Nino phenomenon which is about to enter the most intense phase of its cycle: according to the latest NOAA projections, in fact, El Nino should experience the warmest phase between November and January 2024, and then continue until spring in the northern hemisphere: based on the latest forecast, there is a greater than 55% probability that at least a “strong” El Niño (≥ 1.5°C in Niño-3.4) will persist from January to March 2024, and could last (with a 62% probability ) until the period April-June 2024.

The great heat is making the Brazil’s electricity demand, where many, to withstand the high temperatures, turned on fans and air conditioners. For this reason, power outages have already occurred in both Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In this situation the fire Vast sectors of the Pantanal biome, the largest tropical wetland in the world which also extends across parts of the states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, are burning. According to the Environmental Satellite Applications Laboratory of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the fires have devastated an area the size of Cyprus, or more than 947,000 hectares.