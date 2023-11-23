10 years of battle for a motorcyclist who causes damage and injuries due to an unreported pothole. Despite quibbles and bureaucracy, a consistent happy ending arrives, here’s how it went…

November 23, 2023

After ten years of legal battle the Court of Cassation condemns the administration of Municipality of Coriano in the province of Rimini for compensation 400 thousand euros to the motorcyclist who, due to an unmarked pothole, falls causing damage and various physical injuries.

If usually compensation from the Municipalities is difficult to complete and often ends up in nothing, in this case things went differently. In the 2013 the accident, 5 years later, in 2018, comes the formal response from Court of Rimini which accepts the request for compensation of 400 thousand euros. At this point the Municipality of Coriano goes in appeal on the First Instance Judgment against the Court of Rimini, supports the thesis of not having had knowledge of the initial summons, or the presence of an obvious formal defect.

Here, then, is the Court of Appeal of Bolognain January 2020, he states Nothing the notification of the introductory summons attempting to bring the case back to a new First Instance Judgement. But the motorcyclist and his lawyers don’t give up, they oppose arguing that a Municipality can only affirm that a registered deed is an act unknown to that same administration. Thanks to this, the Supreme Court overturns the ruling of the Court of Appeal and puts an end to the whole affair; the motorcyclist will have his compensation and the lawyers a nice fee.

If in this case the happy ending is truly of great satisfaction, too often theneglect of the roads it has caused even very serious injuries to us motorcyclists and the less virtuous Municipalities, thanks also to a slow, cumbersome and quibble-filled justice system, have too often been relieved of some direct responsibilities and duties; the hope is that things can really change.