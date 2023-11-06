After Fenerbahçe’s collapse at home, the Eindhoven club remained the only one to have always won in the league: 11 games out of 11. From coach Bosz’s maneuvers to sporting director Stewart’s strategies, let’s see where this success comes from. Despite Ajax, unusually last

Eleven games and as many victories: PSV Eindhoven remained the only team in Europe with full points, after Fenerbahce’s collapse at home against Trabzonspor. For the team coached by Peter Bosz, however, the trip to Almelo against the freshman Heracles was a simple formality, as demonstrated by the comfortable 6-0 final.