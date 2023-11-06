During this edition of Buen Fin, from November 17 to 20, days in which low prices will last, It is very important to take certain aspects into account. Here are some recommendations for you to make smart purchases:

– Waters! with advertising hooks: It is important to pay close attention mainly to stores that will offer sales of up to 50 percent off, because although it seems that everything can be very cheap, the reality is that people can get hooked, spending more than they had planned.

– Plan your purchases: It is advisable to make a list detailing those products that are most required, in addition to analyzing whether the purchases you intend to make will not affect the person’s finances in any way.

– Review debt capacity: In this case, according to the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), the ideal is that the debts do not exceed 30 percent of the person’s monthly income.

– Avoid impulse purchases: When observing a large number of sales, it is common for there to be an impulse to buy things that are not really urgently needed, but it is important to analyze whether those purchases will not have a negative impact on the person’s finances.

– Research prices: Before buying, it is important to know the costs of the products you intend to purchase, in order to find the store where you can have a lower cost.

– Establish a budget: determine an approximate amount of how much each person can spend, in order to not have greater control of the money that will be spent.

