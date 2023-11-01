Suara.com – Teuku Wisnu opened a donation activity for Palestinians affected by the onslaught of Israeli troops in Gaza. Many people have participated by setting aside their wealth.

“Thank God, many people have donated. This shows the concern of our brothers and sisters in Indonesia for those in Palestine,” said Teuku Wisnu in the Darmawangsa area, Jakarta, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

However, the process of handing over the donations initiated by Teuku Wisnu to Gaza residents has been hampered since Israeli troops increased the intensity of attacks.

“I made it through Kitabisa. Well, from their side they said that now the process is not as easy as before,” explained Teuku Wisnu.

Teuku Wisnu in the Darmawangsa area, Jakarta, Wednesday (1/11/2023). (Suara.com/Adiyoga Priyambodo)

“Yes, you know, communication was cut off. So it took effort to send it,” continued the actor.

Teuku Wisnu did not give up his enthusiasm in fighting for humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. He has contacted several of his acquaintances in Gaza to make the aid distribution process easier.

“Yes, we have contacted several parties there,” said Teuku Wisnu.

Teuku Wisnu’s efforts to fight for humanitarian aid for Gaza residents are starting to bear fruit. Several packages have been distributed and received by those affected.

Remember that to date, the donations collected by Teuku Wisnu have reached more than IDR 2 billion.

“For the time being, we have managed to distribute some of them. But there are still some that haven’t,” explained Teuku Wisnu.

Teuku Wisnu also asked for prayers so that his good intentions to help the people of Gaza run smoothly. Considering that Indonesian people’s money is also included in the donation packages that are distributed.

“Yes, we pray for the best. Hopefully everything can be distributed,” concluded Teuku Wisnu.