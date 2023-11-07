Denpaasar Voice – The Indonesian national team defender who currently plays at the J League 2 club, Tokyo Verdy, Pratama Arhan has just received an offer to join one of the Indonesian League 1 clubs.

As is known, according to Transfermarkt, Pratama Arhan’s contract at his club will end on January 31 2024. It will expire soon, of course which club Pratama Arhan will go to is a question for many parties.

Meanwhile, Pratama Arhan is known to have received a direct offer from the wife of the RANS Nusantara FC boss, namely Nagita Slavina, Raffi Ahmad’s wife.

Nagita Slavina made this offer half-jokingly when Pratama Arhan and his wife visited Sultan Andara’s house.

“Later (Pratama Arhan, ed), that means if we go back to Indonesia, we’ll just enter RANS (Nusantara). Just once we can win 1st or 2nd place,” said Nagita Slavina on YouTube RANS Entertainment.

Responding to that, Pratama Arhan and his wife, Azizah Salsha, immediately laughed. However, they also agreed to Nagita Slavina’s prayers regarding RANS Nusantara FC becoming 1st or 2nd place in League 1.

It will be interesting to see whether Pratama Arhan is interested in this offer. (*/Dinda)