Suara.com – Residents in Sidodadi, Kedaton District, Bandar Lampung City, Lampung Province took part in the social action of the generation of young alumni from Sriwijaya University (Unsri) and Lampung University (Unila) who are members of the Crivisaya Ganjar volunteer group.

The volunteer supporting Ganjar Pranowo provided biofloc ponds for tilapia cultivation for residents in the area.

One of the residents, Heru, said that the biofloc pond given by Crivisaya Ganjar would be managed in mutual cooperation by local residents.

He also thanked the volunteers, because according to him this assistance could increase his income.

“Thank you very much to the volunteers. We as a community (welcome it) positively. The management is clear together with the local community through mutual cooperation,” said Heru, written on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Heru also hopes that volunteers can continue to provide assistance to residents in their area in cultivating tilapia.

“Our hope is that it doesn’t stop here. Maybe there will be assistance from volunteers. Starting from maintenance or later during harvest, we hope to find markets,” he hoped.

Meanwhile, Crivisaya Lampung Regional Coordinator, Alvin Alyonni, said that this activity was a form of community empowerment program from volunteers.

“There is a biofloc pond being made for the community around this area, which we are trying to empower the community,” said Alvin Alyonni.

Alvin explained that the biofloc pond was chosen because it has various advantages. These include practical, flexible installation, and installation that does not require using large areas of land.

Apart from the pond, volunteers also handed over tilapia seeds to support the cultivation. Tilapia was chosen because it has high economic value.

“As we know, care for tilapia is not too complicated. It is very easy to care for tilapia. The breeding is also quite fast. In terms of economic value, the price of tilapia is also quite stable,” he said.

This is also a way for Crivisaya Ganjar to educate young people about how to become an entrepreneur in fish farming using minimal land.

These student volunteers are also committed to continuing useful actions in other areas in Lampung.

“Our nearest plan from Crivisaya Lampung has an agenda in the health sector, namely to handle the problem of stunting,” concluded Alvin.