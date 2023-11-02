The overall sum will be useful to settle the accounts, suffering from the lack of revenue from the Champions League

Eighty million immediately, another forty-eight by the end of the year. Exor – larger than Juventus – moves to the operational phase, compared to the capital increase already defined a few weeks ago for 200 million euros. The overall sum will be useful above all to settle the accounts, facing the economic difficulties of this year due to the lack of revenue from the Champions League: it is no coincidence that this is also the first objective of the season. A small part of the expected liquidity, perhaps from the anticipated one, could be useful for the January market.

BUDGET

—

The club’s owners would have given the OK to score two goals during the transfer market, so as to numerically replace Fagioli and Pogba in the squad: both stopped by the sports judge. At Continassa they are thinking of making an investment especially in midfield, adding an experienced midfielder to the staff, but also evaluating an opportunity to strengthen the advanced department with a quality player. Giuntoli and Manna have been working for some time to satisfy Allegri: the availability of the budget can unlock some discussions that have so far remained in the order of obtaining information.