As the culmination of Tudum, its week dedicated to the previews of the programming that Netflix has in store for the coming months and which has already given us things like the new trailer for ‘The Three-Body Problem’, we have had the opportunity to taste a new trailer for ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: The Girl of Fire’, which will arrive on the platform on December 22. It will also have (as just happened with ‘The Assassin’) a limited release in theaters during the previous week.

Brimming with the purely Snyder style of visualizing violence and action, this film (which before the arrival of Netflix to production was conceived as a ‘Star Wars’ installment) is one of the platform’s main premieres for what remains of the year. And perhaps the last great science fiction proposal that we will be able to enjoy, after the box office failures of ‘The Creator’ and ‘The Marvels’.

In this first half of ‘Rebel Moon’, an epic divided into two films, we will meet a strange warrior with a mysterious past who manages to start a new life in a peaceful farming settlement on a remote moon. But when the tyrannical regent Balisarius discovers that the farmers have sold their crops to the leaders of a violent group of insurgents, the former warrior will have to unite a group of rebels to bring justice and, perhaps, start a revolution.

The cast includes names such as Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein and Ray Fischer, in a production that has been defined by Snyder himself as ‘The Seven Samurai in Space’. He is part of the new Disney’s strategy of producing fewer films but with more visual packaging and commercial reach. Snyder is certainly a sure asset.

Header: Netflix

