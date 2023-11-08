Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon will have theatrical releases before its grand premiere on the Netflix streaming platform.

Zack Snyder, the master behind hits like 300 and Man of Steel, gives sci-fi fans a reason to celebrate with Rebel Moon. This ambitious blockbuster, which has been on everyone’s lips for some time, is finally heading to the big screen. But soon after it will be available on Netflix.

According to Variety, Rebel Moon will hit select theaters during a brief window from December 15 to 21. Lucky locations include London’s Prince Charles Cinema, Toronto’s TIFF Bell Lightbox, New York’s Paris Theater and the Egypt Theater in Los Angeles. Netflix, the online streaming giant, owns the last two theaters mentioned.

What is it about?

Netflix

Originally conceived by Zack Snyder as a Star Wars-related project, the Rebel Moon film ultimately chose its own path and became a unique creation. This film is inspired by the works of Akira Kurosawa and Heavy Metal magazine, and takes us on an exciting journey through the stars.

The story follows Kora, played by the talented Sofia Boutella, a brave soldier who embarks on a mission to gather warriors from across the galaxy to confront an evil empire. The cast also includes notable names such as Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Fra Free and the one and only Anthony Hopkins. A constellation of stars that promises an unforgettable experience.

But that’s not all, Zack Snyder has ambitious plans to expand Rebel Moon into a vast cinematic universe. He is already working on a first installment divided into two parts. Additionally, they have also announced the creation of a prequel comic series called House of the Bloodaxe, which Titan Comics will launch in January 2024. This comic series will immerse fans in the origins of characters played by Ray Fisher and Cleopatra Coleman, the brothers Darrian and Devra Bloodaxe. But that’s not all, an animated series and an exciting video game are also in the works to further expand the experience.

The fun begins with Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, which will be released in limited theaters on December 15, before arriving on Netflix on December 22. It’s time to immerse yourself in this galaxy full of intrigue, action and surprises. Get ready for the adventure of the year!

But tell me… If the film premiered in theaters in your city shortly before its arrival on Netflix, would you go to the big theater to see it?