Zack Snyder wants to give a special place to his new film: Rebel Moon. An immersion in 70mm in theaters before conquering Netflix

In the depths of the cosmos, the magic of celluloid is preparing to unleash its charm in an adventure that promises to be more than a visual experience: Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s latest creation, is about to burst into the cinematic firmament with a release in 70mm format. Before landing on Netflix screens, this space opera will have a limited release in some of the most emblematic theaters in the world.

An exclusive experience for Rebel Moon

Snyder’s choice for the 70mm format is no coincidence; He seeks total immersion, a tribute to the epic classics of cinema. From December 15 to 21, the Prince Charles Cinemas in London, TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, along with the Paris Theater in New York and the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, will become the selected sanctuaries for this experience. The latter, in a twist of fate, belong to Netflix, the platform that will host “Rebel Moon” starting December 22.

What started as an idea for Star Wars became its own entity under Snyder’s vision. With influences from the legendary Akira Kurosawa and the iconic Heavy Metal magazine, Rebel Moon tells us the epic of Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, a warrior who summons a group of brave people across the galaxy to confront an evil empire. This tapestry of characters is embroidered with talents such as Djimon Hounsou and Anthony Hopkins, under the direction of a Snyder who also contributes his pen to the script.

The Rebel Moon universe expands

Snyder’s ambition knows no boundaries. His plan: a cinematic universe that spans additional films and transmedia content to explore galactic mythology. “Rebel Moon” has already been divided into two parts, A Child of Fire and The Scargiver, marking 2023 and 2024 as the years of his saga.

But Snyder’s vision transcends the big screen. House of the Bloodaxe, a prequel comic series, will be released in January 2024, while animated series and video games are already in the pipeline. Everything, according to Snyder, “to understand the vastness of the mythology we have been working on.” However, not everything is light in this expanding universe; A shadow looms with Evil Genius Games’ lawsuit against Netflix, leaving the future of its tabletop RPG in the air.

The phenomenon before Netflix

The countdown to the premiere of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire has begun. While fans eagerly await its limited release in theaters on December 15, the 22nd of the same month will mark its arrival on Netflix, promising a galactic journey that could redefine the sci-fi genre and the way we consume epics. space.

Rebel Moon is not just a movie; It is a portal to a cosmos where bravery and betrayal draw the destiny of the stars. With a narrative that embraces the grandeur of the classics and the audacity of the new, Snyder invites the viewer to be part of an odyssey that feels both personal and universal. And as its release approaches, one thing remains clear: Rebel Moon is destined to leave its mark on cinema history, not just as a film, but as the birth of a new world that promises to captivate sci-fi fans. for years to come.