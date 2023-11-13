Exaggerated Rebel Moon trailer! Zack Snyder has on his hands what may be the best science fiction film of recent years.

What happens when you give Zack Snyder a brutal budget and all the creative freedom? The answer is Rebel Moon. A science fiction film that could even compete against such legendary sagas as Star Wars or DUNE.

Now, they have presented a new trailer and it is brutal, it has everything, action, violence, special effects and a story that promises to be exciting. Especially since it looks like a mix of Seven Samurai with 300 in space. What more could you want?

Here we leave you the spectacular trailer.

Rebel Moon

Official synopsis for Rebel Moon:

After a forced impact on a moon in the farthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a woman with an enigmatic past, is forced to start a new life in the middle of a peaceful agricultural settlement. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes the community’s only hope for survival. This happens when the ruthless regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his sinister emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover that the farmers have inadvertently sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher), leaders of a ruthless insurgent group. who is persecuted by the Empire.

Tasked with finding warriors willing to risk everything to protect the people of the agricultural settlement, Kora teams up with Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tender-souled farmer inexperienced in war. Together, they venture to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, forming a small group of warriors whose common motivation is the search for redemption. This eclectic group includes Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and mercenary; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordsman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a bloody past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter.

Back at the farming settlement, Jimmy (voice of Anthony Hopkins), a former mechanized protector, awakens with a new purpose. However, these newly minted revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as a cohesive unit before the Empire’s relentless armies arrive to destroy them all. The plot unfolds in an epic setting where loyalty, redemption and survival are intertwined in a captivating narrative.

Rebel Moon will premiere on December 22 on Netflix.