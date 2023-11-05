Rebecca Sugar premiered Steven Universe in 2013, and ten years later she still has many ideas for her characters and her world that she would like to bring to the screen.

The animated series Steven Universe turns ten years old since the premiere of its first episode on Cartoon Network in November 2013. To celebrate the event, Rebecca Sugar has had an extensive interview with Variety to talk about the series she created and the possibilities of seeing this universe on screen again.

The last thing we could see of the series Cartoon Network It was Steven Universe Future, a 20-episode epilogue released in 2019 that served to close the story. Since then, Rebecca Sugar has worked on other projects such as Fionna and Cakea spin-off of Adventure Time, but would like to return to the world of Steven Universe with some revival o spin-off.

“I would really, really appreciate it if all the people who are interested in something like this would make a lot of noise and make it known, because I would love to explore it,” said Rebecca Sugar. “I think that in the current media landscape, If there is great public demand, it is something impossible to ignore”.

“I love these characters and I love this world, and I would love to go back to it”he added. “And I hope that if everyone feels the same way I do, I can have the opportunity to do something like that.”

Rebecca Sugar has tons of ideas for a new Steven Universe series

“I know these characters in this world very well, and there are a lot of interesting things about them and aspects of their personality that they are still dealing with that I am interested in exploring,” he explained. Rebecca Sugar.

“Even the rules, the story and the meaning of the characters are so complete that, If I had the chance to work with them again, they would take on a life of their own.”.

The Steven Universe series and Steven Universe Future by Rebecca Sugar are available on HBO Max, a platform on which they can also be seen Adventure Time y Fionna and Cake.