Suara.com – The continuation of the relationship between Fadly Faisal and Rebecca Klopper after the indecent video case some time ago is still a question among netizens. Are they still together or has their love story ended?

Apart from that, the blessing of Fadly Faisal’s parents is still a mystery. Haji Faisal as Fadly’s father emphasized that he did not want to comment any more regarding the exciting Rebecca Klopper video case.

However, Gala Sky’s grandfather confirmed that the child had nothing to do with the case.

“We are responding to this, it’s a matter for the other party. This means that so far in our opinion, our child has no problems. As for the other party, we are not responding appropriately,” said Haji Faisal on the Reyben Entertainment YouTube channel, published on Sunday, November 26. 2023.

Fadly Faisal and Rebecca Klopper. (Instagram/@fadlyfsl_)

Furthermore, Haji Faisal also advised Fadly if he only wants his son to get the best.

“As a parent, of course I give a message to my children, of course they want the best. Yes, regarding other people’s matters, I am not appropriate to respond to them,” he continued.

As parents, Haji Faisal and Dewi Zuhriati admitted that they had given Fadly their views on determining his future.

“We have given certain views to children. But the return is of course to the children. The name of this life is that the parents know what is good and bad for the child’s future,” said Haji Faisal wisely.

In line with her husband, Dewi Zuhriati also has the same opinion. As a mother, she never stops warning her child about all his life choices.

“Almost the same as Opa (Haji Faisal) because this child is an adult. We said, everyone’s digital footprint will know what your future will be?” explained Dewi Zuhriati.

“Yes, we’ll leave it to him, so we don’t have to let him do this or that. Because he already knows, his mother and father have directed him to know,” he concluded.

For your information, the continuation of Fadly Faisal and Rebecca Klopper’s romantic relationship is still a mystery to the public.

However, when it was Rebecca Klopper’s birthday on November 21, Fadly was seen giving Becca a birthday surprise.

This can be seen in the upload of Becca’s friend, Violenzia Jeanette. Wearing all black, Fadly was seen standing behind watching the moment Becca received a surprise. He seemed to be showing off his sweet smile.

Contributor: Anistya Yustika