Suara.com – Three high-ranking officials from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk announced their resignation quite soon. Started by Ira Noviarti, who served as main director, resigned on 24 October.

It turned out that Ira’s decision was followed by a number of high-ranking officials not long after. They are Shiv Sahgal and Sandeep Kohli who hold the positions of directors of the company.

Ira Noviarti’s reasons were not explained in detail, but based on research by Suara.com Editors, Ira decided to leave the company that had been his place of service for many years for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the other two directors also had the same reason. The reason why Shiv Sahgal and Sandeep Kohli resigned from the UNVR board of directors was due to personal reasons.

This was revealed in a letter addressed to the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

The approval process for Shiv and Sandeep’s resignation will be carried out at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) scheduled for December 19.

Director and Corporate Secretary, Nurdiana Darus, emphasized that even if the three main directors resigned simultaneously, the company’s operations would not be disrupted and its financial condition would remain stable.

Although there is no detailed explanation regarding the personal reasons that caused the resignation, Unilever Indonesia has experienced the impact following the pro-Israel boycott in Indonesia, which was reflected in the decline in the company’s share price.