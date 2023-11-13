Suara.com – Position D in an automatic car transmission means “drive”. When you move the position from lever N to lever D, the car will switch to running mode.

However, quite a few people who drive automatic cars in position D don’t want to start. So what causes this condition to occur? The following are the factors that cause an automatic car not to start even though it is in position D:

There is a problem with the electrical components

The first reason an automatic car in position D won’t start could be due to a problem with the car’s electrical components. The condition of a battery that is starting to wear out, or the car’s electrical cables are brittle, will cause problems with the car’s electrical system. This can affect the performance of the transmission lever on automatic cars.

To overcome this, you need to check the condition of each electrical component regularly and periodically. Immediately replace components if they are damaged, and replace components at a well-known repair shop such as the Daihatsu repair shop. Because this workshop has friendly service, professional staff, qualified tools, and original spare parts.

Bad road conditions

The car cannot run even in position D, this could happen because you are driving on a road full of inclines and damage. To overcome this, you can move the transmission lever position from D to L position or a lower transmission position.

Problem with the transmission switch

The next cause could be caused by a damaged or worn transmission switch. A damaged transmission switch allows the transmission to be in position P (parking) even though the lever has been moved to position D. To overcome this, you need to ask for help from a professional mechanic such as a mechanic from the Daihatsu workshop to replace components.

Teeth have problems when moved

Basically, when you shift the car’s gears, the gears will shift easily without any resistance at all. However, sometimes the teeth feel heavy, hard, and stutter when moved.

Conditions like this indicate that the car’s gear shifting is not normal and there is a problem. This condition is also one of the causes of automatic cars not starting even though they are in position D. To overcome this, you need to visit an official repair shop to consult with the right mechanic.

The automatic car transmission is slipping

Transmission loss or slip also causes automatic cars to not be able to run even in position D. This usually happens because the torque converter is worn out, or the transmission oil has run out.

The car shook and suddenly stopped

The final cause of an automatic car in position D not starting is due to a problem with the automatic car so that the car vibrates and stops suddenly when it is braking. If this happens, you need to take the car to an official repair shop for checking and maintenance.