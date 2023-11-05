loading…

Reasoning that it would benefit Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken firmly rejected a ceasefire and pushed for a humanitarian pause. Photo/Illustration

AMMAN – The Arab leaders put pressure on the Foreign Minister United States of America (AS) Antony Blinken to convince Israel to carry out a ceasefire in Gaza Strip , Palestine .

But the top US diplomat said a ceasefire would only enable Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, to regain its strength.

“A ceasefire now will only allow Hamas to survive, able to regroup and repeat what it did on October 7,” Blinken said as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (5/11/2023).

He expressed this in a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Blinken also reiterated the US position that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas.

“However, every action must be taken to prevent civilian casualties,” he added as quoted by the BBC.

Instead, Blinken pushed for the implementation of a humanitarian pause to prevent dehumanization in the Gaza Strip.

“If we don’t do that, then we are doing Hamas’ job for them,” he added.

He said he discussed when and where this could be implemented and what would need to be done to make it happen with Israeli officials yesterday.