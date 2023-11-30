loading…

WASHINGTON – CEO Tesla dan SpaceX, Elon Musk declined the invitation of a senior official Hamas to visit Gaza Strip to see the impact of the attack Israel which is non-stop to the pocket region Palestine That.

Previously, the South African billionaire recently paid a visit to Israel and he agreed that the country had no choice but to destroy Hamas.

On Tuesday, Osama Hamdan, a member of the Hamas politburo, said at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, inviting Musk to the Gaza Strip. Palestinian armed groups would be happy to show Musk the extent of the massacre and destruction perpetrated against the people of Gaza, subject to standards of objectivity and credibility.

“But I am sure that the long-term prosperity of Gaza is a good thing for all parties,” he added as quoted from RT, Thursday (30/11/2023).

The US tycoon’s remarks came after Musk traveled to Israel on Monday, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, as well as visiting a kibbutz destroyed by Hamas.

He also had conversations with Netanyahu and agreed with Netanyahu’s stance on Hamas, arguing that “those who intend to commit murder must be neutralized.”

Musk’s trip to Israel came after the billionaire got into trouble over accusations that he harbored “anti-Semitic” sentiments. In particular, he emphatically endorsed one post that accused Jews of “pushing a dialectical hatred against white people that they claim they want people to stop using against them.”

He also previously clashed with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a Jewish advocacy group, which accused the mogul of allowing hate speech at X. Musk has denied accusations of anti-Semitism and threatened to sue the organization.

The conflict that erupted after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 has caused thousands of deaths on both sides, as well as a humanitarian crisis and widespread destruction in Gaza. As hostilities escalate, tensions between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel communities around the world also increase.

