The Marvels movie is about to be released and director Nia DaCosta reveals interesting details.

The Marvels will hit the big screen and bring with it an unusual surprise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe: It will be the shortest film so far in the franchise, at only 105 minutes long (1h 45m)! But, according to director Nia DaCosta, this decision is not a whim, but an important part of the plan from the beginning.

In an interview with Digital Spy, DaCosta shared his vision for the film’s length: “I really wanted it to be under two hours. In fact, I always think about the runtime when I go into a movie. I feel like there’s no need to make it long if it’s not necessary, because 1 hour and 45 minutes is pretty average for a movie, so I just think you’re doing the right thing for the movie. I didn’t even know about this runtime thing until I think it was reported on. You have to do what is right for the movie.”

The tone of the film will also be different from the usual MCU.

“The biggest difference from the previous MCU films is that this one is really wild and playful. The worlds we explore in this film are completely different than the ones you’ve seen in the MCU. “They are dazzling realms that you have never experienced before.”

The director promises to take viewers to unexplored places, full of surprises and exciting twists. As the release date approaches, fans can expect a fresh and vibrant cinematic experience in The Marvels.

The film premieres on November 9, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments.

