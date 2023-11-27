Legendary actor Mark Hamill, known for being Luke Skywalker, no longer wants to be the Joker.

The famous actor has lent his voice to the animated version of the Joker on numerous occasions. But Mark Hamill has reiterated his firm decision not to reprise the role of this great DC Comics villain. The reason? Nothing more and nothing less than the death of actor Kevin Conroy, his collaborator and inseparable companion in the voices of these characters, since he gave life to Batman.

The departure of Kevin Conroy, who played Bruce Wayne, left a void impossible to fill for Mark Hamill. During a question and answer session at Fan EXPO San Francisco, the actor clearly explained that he cannot imagine playing the Joker without his trusted Batman. He was blunt in stating that he would not reprise the role unless he was opposite Kevin Conroy, quoting the Joker himself in saying: “Without Batman, crime has no punchline.”

I had already mentioned it before.

In previous interviews, Mark Hamill had hinted at his desire to step away from the role before Conroy’s death. He claimed to have agreed to return only if Conroy did too. With his partner gone, he has expressed his belief that his time as the Joker has come to an end.

Mark Hamill como Joker

“We were like partners, like Laurel and Hardy. Without Kevin there, there doesn’t seem to be a Batman for me.” The actor expressed, revealing the close relationship and creative chemistry they shared at work.

Despite his farewell to the role, Mark Hamill praised his old friend’s perfection and charm, describing how Conroy influenced his performance and how important he was to his performance. The upcoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will reveal Conroy’s last posthumous performance as Batman, with no confirmation yet of Mark Hamill’s participation as the Joker.