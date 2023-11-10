Samsung wanted to give some clues to users about its new movements in the field of artificial intelligence. The company calls it “a new era of Galaxy AI” And among the new features it brings, a function stands out that promises to change the rules of the game when making calls.

Surely you have already heard about Samsung Gauss, the generative AI that will come to the Galaxy S24, but this novelty, called AI Live Translate Call, promises to translate your phone conversations in real time and is scheduled to also make its debut in the next Galaxy S24 , which is expected on January 17, 2024, according to the leaks.

The idea behind this feature is quite curious: Samsung says that will be integrated into the native calling app and audio and text translations will appear in real time while you speak.

“Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by our open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders,” Samsung writes in the post. . “It will transform your daily mobile experience with the peace of mind you expect from Galaxy security and privacy.”

The new Samsung Galaxy will come loaded with new features based on AI

However, you have to go slowly because this novelty, despite being very useful, still has some issues that must be resolved, such as its availability in different languages ​​and regions.

However, be careful because real-time translation is not the only card that Samsung has up its sleeve. The company is halfway to proving that artificial intelligence is not just an accessory, but the epicenter of the mobile experience.

The Galaxy S24 series is rumored to include not only this feature but also a set of AI-powered features that promise to transform the way you interact with mobiles. There is still plenty of time for this, although surely the company will little by little take small steps with the aim of ending up hooking more users.