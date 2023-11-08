First half dominated: goals from Merino, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea and Mendez also missed a penalty. In the second half Rafa Silva shortens

November 8, 2023

It’s a big party in San Sebastian. Real Sociedad crumbles Benfica and wins 3-1, and a few hours later enjoys qualification for the round of 16 with Inter’s victory in Austria.

hailstorm

Alguacil confirms almost as a whole the eleven that surrendered in injury time to Barcelona, ​​with Elustondo replacing Traoré as the low right winger. Schmidt responds with Di Maria and the three-man defense, looking for his first points in Europe. Vain hope, because it hails on the guests already in the initial stages of the first half. In the 6th minute Merino broke the deadlock, punctually at the far post to deflect Muñoz’s lopsided shot with his head, and five minutes later Oyarzabal doubled the lead: a careless back pass from Florentino, who sent the Basque captain into the goal, coldly avoiding Trubin’s exit . Benfica risks sinking a little later, when Merino scores again by taking advantage of a rebound from the opposing goalkeeper, but in the carom he touches the ball with his hand and the goal is rightly disallowed after the VAR signal (15′). The danger becomes reality in the 21st minute: Barrenetxea converges from the left into the area, leaving Neves in place, and unloads an unstoppable right-footed shot into the top corner. And to think that the nightmare could easily continue for Benfica. Otamendi brings down Oyarzabal in the area, the penalty is quite clear and Mendez comes from the penalty spot to become the first Spaniard to score four goals in a row in the Champions League. However, his shot ends up on the post (28′). Schmidt restores the four-man line in front of Trubin, who is however urged again in the 41st minute to block Oyarzabal’s shot at the near post again.

the recovery

As expected, the Spaniards slow down and their opponents gain some courage. The resourcefulness is rewarded in the 49th minute: Otamendi serves Rafa Silva in the center, who extends well and slots Remiro at the near post. However, the goal did not reassure the Benfica fans, who threw some firecrackers from the stands, with the players themselves calling for calm. Zubimendi has a good chance following a dead ball, but his right-footed volley goes just wide (63′). The illness of a Basque supporter, who was promptly helped, is all that remains of a second half which was not enough for the Portuguese to redeem themselves.

