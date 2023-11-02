Trips with the team, behind-the-scenes experiences: with the initiatives launched by Socios.com, over 100 fans of the Basque club involved in special events

November 1st – MILAN

More than one hundred Real Sociedad fans enjoyed exclusive experiences linked to their favorite team and almost four hundred had access to tickets for matches at the Reale Arena. This is the balance of the success of the first twelve months of life of the Real Sociedad Fan Token, launched a year ago by the Basque club in collaboration with Socios.com, the platform with 2 million users that is redesigning the involvement of fans in sport through magic of digital tokens.

Experiences and benefits included traveling with the team to Europa League matches, enjoying behind the scenes at the Reale Arena, with a visit to the dressing room and access to the pitch during warm-ups. Not only. There were also exclusive tours of the training facilities, with the opportunity to meet team members and coaching staff. And in LiveTheDream, the most popular experience that Socios.com makes available to its “tokenistas”, 25 fans played a dream match at the Reale Arena together with legends of the Basque team, such as Xabi Prieto, Bixio Górriz and Aintzane Encinas .

Furthermore, the “tokenists” participated in more than 20 polls through the app, voting to choose, among other things, the design of the captain’s armband. “Real Sociedad is one of the clubs that has best understood the potential of our tool and is using it to offer value to its fans, which is why in just one year it has managed to consolidate a large, enthusiastic and active community that will surely continue to grow”, explained Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com, a platform that this season will offer new prizes and unforgettable benefits for holders of Real Sociedad digital tokens.

