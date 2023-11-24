Denpasar Voice – Real Madrid is one of the football clubs in Europe which has the best academy for young players in Europe.

In fact, the academy, which was named La Fabrica, succeeded in defeating the La Masia academy belonging to their eternal rival, Barcelona.

According to Diario AS, based on data obtained from the CIES Football Observatory, players from the La Fabrica academy are among the most likely to play in Europe’s top leagues (Spain, Italy, Germany, France and England).

In the weekly report, it was reported that there were 44 players from La Fabrica who played in the big European league. Meanwhile, there are only around 40 players from La Masia.

It is true that these academy players rarely penetrate the first team, considering that Real Madrid’s targets are very high. It is not surprising that Valdebebas then becomes a source of income for Madrid.

Since 2009, Madrid has generated USD 431 million from player sales from those who came through the club’s academy in the Spanish capital.

However, this season the conditions are a little different. CIES revealed that this season Real Madrid is using the services of many players from its own academy rather than Barcelona.

This is clearly in contrast to the image they have formed so far, which involves importing many players from outside the academy.

Football Observatory has compiled a list of the clubs that use the services of their academy players the most. Vinicius and Rodrygo are also included in the list, as is Pedri at Barcelona.

The result is that Athletic Club is at the top considering the Basque club’s transfer policy which tends to limit spending. It was stated that they had given 68.9% of playing minutes to their 14 local players.

Ranked second and third are Lyon (45.6%) and Real Sociedad (45.4%). And in fourth place is Real Madrid which has given its 8 academy players 36.3% of the available playing minutes.

Meanwhile Barcelona is in ninth place, also with eight players who gave 29.1% of their playing minutes to their academy players.

English clubs are the ones that rarely give opportunities to their academy players. In the list, the English club that appears at the top is Arsenal, which is ranked 14th. (*/Dinda)