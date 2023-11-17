Real Madrid has taken another step towards the opening of its first theme park, and the first theme park dedicated to football in the world. The project was announced a year ago, but yesterday they confirmed its name: Real Madrid World.

In a press release, the white club announced other details, confirming that part of the park will be based on experiences for football fans, “inspired by the skill, winning spirit and values ​​of the club”, but will also have adrenaline attractions.

“Visitors will come face to face with icons from different eras and share the passion of some of the heroic comebacks and greatest achievements that have created the legend of Real Madrid”… 6,000 kilometers from Madrid, in Dubai.

Florentino Pérez has joined forces with Dubai Parks and Resortsa large entertainment resort in one of the United Arab Emirates, 20 minutes from the international airport, and which already hosts other theme parks and shopping centers.

But what’s behind Dubais Parks and Resorts? It is a very young project, opened in 2016… and you could say that it is still very “green”.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the home of Real Madrid World

Like many Middle Eastern countries, the United Arab Emirates has sought ways to diversify your economy dependent on oil attracting international tourism.

Some pharaonic projects, such as Dubailand (which was going to be twice the size of Walt Disney World and was going to include a Universal park) fell under their own weight, but the most realistic Dubai Parks and Resorts Yes, it managed to open.

This complex includes three parks: Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park and the most interesting, Motiongate Dubaia Disney and Universal style theme park but with movies from Columbia, Dreamworks y Lionsgate (the only park in the world where you can ride a John Wick or The Hunger Games roller coaster).

The problem? The resort vastly overestimated the interest that a Western-style theme park would have among locals, as well as the international tourism it would attract.

In their first year of operations, they expected to attract 6 million visitors, but only a million camewith hotels at 20% of their capacity, and unrealistic prices, 80 dollars for an entrance to one of the parks. Naturally, expansion plans, such as the construction of a Six Flags Dubaithey were canceled.

In the following years they managed to increase the number of visitors to around 3 million… between the four parks. It was not until 2019 when the resort made profits for the first time… but not by increasing the number of visitors, but by reducing expenses.

Wait, four parks? Weren’t there three? At its opening, it was also Bollywood Parksa theme park dedicated to Indian culture focused mainly on shows and simulators, which closed without prior notice at the beginning of this year 2023.

It is presumed that it will be built on what was formerly Bollywood Park Real Madrid Worldtaking advantage of rethemed infrastructure and attractions, which included a wooden roller coaster and perhaps two roller coasters that were never built (a hypercoaster and a PowerSplash from Mack Rides) according to rcdb.

But Real Madrid is very much Real Madrid: European football is attracting more and more fascination in the Arab world, and a park dedicated to “the winning spirit and values ​​of the club” could be a safe bet.

Ironically, although it is being made in the Arabian desert instead of in Valdebebas, the park will have another Madrid connection: its operators will continue to be, presumably, Parques Reunidos, owners of Parque de Atracciones de Madrid and Parque Warner. Very appropriate, given that PortAventura has already allied itself with Barça. Will it be included in the Parks Bonus?

Testimonies of the failure of Dubai Parks & Resorts

This ReviewTyme video is one of the few sources of information about this project, for which there is not much information or testimonials available in English. And in the comments of the video we can see some testimonies of why the resort failed.

Mustafahasan, a resident of the United Arab Emirates, says the biggest problem is the culture of the parks. “The majority of people from the Asian subcontinent We have never been fans of theme parks. nor have we grown up with the fascination that Americans feel for Disneyland/Universal.”

“Secondly, the United Arab Emirates has a scorching weather for six months straightso most people prefer air conditioning and indoor areas.”

Parkstream, a Spanish YouTuber who went to work in the UAE, testifies that the resort only left the red numbers behind making cuts, including salaries. “The second day we arrived they gathered all the Motiongate workers to tell us that they were going to cut our salaries.”

“In my case the cut was not very strong, because I was new and they did not pay me that much anyway. However, many of our senior managers had to resign because their cuts were up to 50% and they simply could not live on that salary “You could cut the tension with a knife.”

“After the people in charge left, it was a pretty ugly fall, people without any qualifications were offered jobs they were not suited for, which resulted in more things going wrong and so on… I’m not “I’m sure what’s going on now, but they seem to have lost sight of reality by building new roller coasters. This resort is literally a ticking time bomb!”

We will be very, very attentive to the news of this Real Madrid Worldwhether it will be able to turn around the fortunes of this resort in Dubai, and whether they achieve their goal of “attracting sports fans, families and children, contributing to Dubai’s status as a leading tourist destination.”