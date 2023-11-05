Suara.com – Real Madrid denies having negotiated with Kylian Mbappe to recruit the player from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next summer.

In its official statement, Sunday (5/11/2023), the La Liga club stated that the news about Mbape’s recruitment was false.

“Responding to information reported by various media regarding negotiations between Kylian Mbappe and our club, Real Madrid stated that this information was categorized as false and that no negotiations were taking place with any PSG players,” said Real Madrid.

The club, which is based in the city of Madrid, Spain, did not provide specific names for the media in question.

Meanwhile, quoted from ESPN, the front page of Spanish national newspaper Marca reported that “Real Madrid remains silent, but (the club) sees Mbappe wearing the white jersey in 2024.”

French newspaper L’Equipe on Friday (3/11) also said that Madrid was “still waiting for Mbappe”.

Meanwhile, Spanish sports daily Diario AS reported that the striker hopes to earn 35 million pounds sterling or 37.58 million US dollars a year after tax at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe is said to have been the main transfer target for Real Madrid and the club president, Florentino Perez, since 2021.

Previously, in May 2023, Mbappe stated that he would not extend his contract with PSG, but would remain at the club until his contract expires next year.

That way, he is free to negotiate with other clubs in January next year ahead of a move next summer.

Mbappe has scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 games for PSG this season and two goals in three appearances in the Champions League. (BETWEEN)