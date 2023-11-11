Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, has publicly stated that he is “a without sense that paid football costs more than 100 euros and also the product is getting worse and worse. The white leader has emphasized that it is not logical that a person should allocate 10% of the minimum wage to enjoy the beautiful sport.

Real Madrid has held a meeting and its president has been especially critical of LaLiga, UEFA and also the price of paid football. Pérez has harshly attacked Tebas and LaLiga for “trying to expropriate 11% of the audiovisual rights from the white club for 50 years”, in reference to the agreement with CVC to finance the competition. Only Real Madrid, F.C. Barcelona y Athletic de Bilbao They refused this agreement that the rest of the clubs accepted due to the weak economic situation of the teams.

The white president has also attacked UEFA for putting obstacles to the «Super league«. «We do not want to give up the national competition, the super league is fully compatible and is a way to recognize the merit of each club. He has also criticized that the new Champions League loses quality by eliminating round-trip matches and holding more matches of lower quality.

Paid football should be cheaper

Florentino Pérez has been very harsh with the price of paid football that forces consumers to pay more than 100 euros per month. «We must think about the fans, make football cheaper and offer a better product«: It must be remembered that the football bubble began precisely when Mediapro became an intermediary between UEFA, LaLiga and telecommunications operators. The famous football war caused tensions between Telefónica and the Catalan production company during 2015 and part of the Champions League was not available for the operator’s clients. Likewise, Mediapro launched an OTT service that was unable to provide an adequate service and was the subject of thousands of criticisms.

Today to enjoy all the competitions a user must pay more than 100 euros per month and for this reason piracy has been growing despite the enormous pressure from the operators and LaLiga. In fact, as ADSLZone.net has learned, users who enjoy pirated football through different platforms will soon be identified and required to cease their activity.

football crisis

Finally, Pérez has recognized that football is experiencing an unprecedented crisis and has told the members that if there is no reaction will not survive as we know it. “Football does not belong to UEFA or LaLiga, which is why the SuperLiga is more necessary than ever.” Likewise, he recalled that it is necessary to comply with the “Financial Fair Play” since there are clubs that systematically fail to comply with it without consequences. We remember that several of the most important clubs in Europe belong to funds from Arab countries that have hundreds of billions of dollars thanks to the oil business.