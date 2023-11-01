Real estate market, sales and mortgages collapse

The National Council of Notaries conducted a study on the performance of the real estate market in the first six months of the year and the statistical data highlight a slowdown in both sales (approximately -9%) and mortgages (-30%). The number of transactions also progressively decreases: -3% in the first two months, -5% in the first quarter and – 12% in the second quarter. In the first six months of 2023, sales between private individuals fell by approximately 11%, while those of first homes directly from the company remained at -34%. On the other hand, the market for second homes between private individuals is practically stable, while there is a negative figure (-11%) for sales of second homes directly from the company. These sudden increases in interest rates certainly led to the heavy double-digit collapse in mortgage disbursements in the first nine months of the year. The data is even more worrying since it is compared with the numbers, already in the red, of 2022, archived with disbursements falling by 20%. With a generalized decline affecting all age groups, the most significant reduction (-36%) is in the 66-75 year age group. The 18-35 year age group, which covers 39% of the total mortgages granted, sees the number of mortgages granted reduce by 28% in the semester 2023, a figure slightly lower than the average reduction in the number of mortgages granted in the semester.

In the collapse of disbursements there is the retreat of some families, who await better times (lower rates and inflation) or who no longer meet some essential economic requirements on which the bank’s assessment is based such as the repayment capacity, strictly linked to the relationship between the mortgage payment and the monthly income. As part of their credit policies, banks provide that the installment does not exceed a certain percentage of one’s income; normally this ratio is around 30%, meaning that the amount of the installment cannot exceed one third of the income. Well, the increase in the cost of money has had a significant impact on the installments of variable rate mortgages which for some families has meant exceeding the 30% threshold in the installment/income ratio; they therefore have no alternative to renting or are forced to postpone the purchase of a larger house.

Then there is another detail to take into consideration: mortgage disbursements are decreasing at a faster rate than the dramatic drop in real estate sales. This means that the real estate market is partly supported by those who buy homes without requiring a mortgage loan. In the first six months of the year in fact only around 40% of residential transactions were assisted by a mortgage compared to 50% approximately recorded in the same period last year. Subrogations are also decreasing due to the increase in the Eurirs indices on which fixed rate mortgages are regulated: in the last three months, in fact, subrogations have fallen by approximately 10% compared to the beginning of the year. As regards the distribution by amount range, in the first 9 months of the year mortgage requests for amounts between 100,000 and 150,000 euros still remain the preferred solution for Italian families (approximately 30% of the total). Next, the amount class 150,000-300,000 euros with a percentage of 26%, while almost 40% requested amounts up to 100,000 euros and only a small part (5%) exceeded 300,000 euros.

In relation to age groups, however, applicants between 25 and 45 years were approximately 60% of the total, while 33% were made up of 46-64 year olds. The group of young applicants under 36 also maintains its weight at around 30% of the total requests in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the cost of money for the same salary significantly reduces the capital obtainable through a new home loan; This growing reduction in purchasing capacity has contributed to pushing a constant portion of those under 36 to postpone the decision to purchase a home and therefore to apply for a home loan. Subrogations are decreasing (-38% compared to 2022) due to the growing rates in the second half of 2023 and the total number of documents, which creates heavy deviations during the projection phase.

