Real estate market in chaos: how to avoid the 2008 bubble. The analysis

Of the real estate market I already dealt with it in March this year (read the article here: Blackstone with no more liquidity, how to save savers from default). Today we note that the real estate giant SIGNA is in serious difficulty and with significant exposures. To this company we must also add the recent 33 billion dollar hole of the Chinese company ZHONGZHI and of EVERGRAND that it is not yet clear whether the Chinese government will intervene in the rescue and how. Just so we don’t miss anything, real estate funds worldwide currently have assets estimated at 4,350 billion euros, for Europe alone they are 1,520 billion and in Italy the assets are 120 billion.

As they know in 2008 the real estate sector collapsed, taking with it a lot of the real economythe motivation was to have introduced CDOs (Collateralized Debt Obligations) and CDSs (Credit Default Swaps) into the financial and retail markets, real “financial rubbish” which caused wounds to the world economies that have not healed to this day. still healed.

Now the real estate problem mainly affects not only the banks financing the real estate companies, but also the real estate funds owned in shares by retail and high net worth savers (people with high net worth) and the the concern is that there could be a rush to redeem the shares while the cash available in real estate funds generally varies from 10 to 20% of the assets ergo, a possible massive request for redemptions would lead to a further depreciation of the value of the shares and the near impossibility of meeting the redemptions with cash.

We must underline one last thing: i Interest rates are currently really high and this adds to all the other flaws. Question: There might be one solution? Maybe yes. In Italy i real estate funds I’m a guy closed i.e. with fixed capital i.e. its capital does not change until its liquidation date ergo this rule could be applied immediately to all real estate funds around the world, while for the banks, which this year have had profits never recorded before, they could set aside their exposures with untaxed balance sheet funds for as long as necessary, even if we all know that their loans, in whole or in part, are ” covered” by the mortgaged properties. If this were not sufficient, it would be interesting for Central Banks to intervene to satisfy any other exposures. I still have one left doubt and I express it with this graph.





Having read this graph I keep wondering, but the bodies that should legislate on the matter and above all “control” where am I? I understand that with the small entrepreneur the banks can drive him bankrupt at any time, but why do they persist in giving 4 or 5 figure financing knowing the risks of the real estate market? And don’t they think about the families of those who work in the real estate sector? Do the banks know that they are owned by shareholders and that these are largely small savers to whom sooner or later they will have to answer? That is, if they have the good sense to be represented en masse. One last question: is it ever enough?

