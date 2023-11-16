loading…

MOSCOW – Russia has loaded an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) equipped with a nuclear-capable hypersonic launch vehicle into a launch silo. This was confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry after two weeks of Moscow leaving the global pact banning nuclear weapons tests.

The military news agency Zvezda, which is owned by the defense ministry, broadcast a video on Thursday showing a strategic ICBM equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle as it was installed at a facility in Russia’s southwestern Orenburg province, near Kazakhstan.

As it approaches its target, the Avangard launch vehicle separates from the rocket and is able to maneuver sharply outside the rocket’s trajectory at hypersonic speeds of up to 27 times the speed of sound (34,000 kilometers per hour). .

The video shows the ICBM being transported to a launch silo before being gradually lifted to a vertical position and then lowered into the shaft.

In 2019, Moscow installed its first Avangard-equipped missile at the same Orenburg facility.

The Russian military said the strategic weapons were unlikely to be intercepted by missile defense systems. Russia considers it key to maintaining a nuclear status quo that guarantees mutual destruction.

The Kremlin says Washington’s withdrawal in 2002 from the ABM Treaty left Russia no choice but to start developing hypersonic weapons.

On November 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially signed into law the withdrawal of ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), which restricted nuclear testing for decades.

With its signing, the law will take effect immediately, at a time of acute tensions with Western countries, particularly over the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has put relations between Washington and Moscow at their lowest point since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962.

Now, the last remaining bilateral nuclear weapons agreement between Washington and Moscow is New START, which was extended in February 2021 to February 4 2026 by US President Joe Biden and Putin.

On February 21, Russia suspended its participation in New START. However, the country did not withdraw from the treaty, stating that it would continue to comply with limits on the number of nuclear warheads that could be deployed under New START.

(ahm)