Winter is approaching, and with it comes the heating season, something that, if you can afford it, is essential to staying comfortable in the colder days that are yet to come.

However, with rising prices and growing environmental awareness, it is essential find ways to heat homes in a more efficient and sustainable way without the bill skyrocketing.

It’s time for you to know some key tips to save on heating, ensuring that comfort and caring for the environment, as far as possible, go hand in hand. From the importance of insulation to the use of smart technology and the consideration of renewable energy, it’s time to delve into the cold and dark, although it may not seem like it, world of heating.

“93% of the households in which this increase has been perceived consider that the average amount of their bill has increased a lot or quite a lot and, specifically, there are 1 in 4 Spanish households in which the average monthly expenditure on heating is greater than €100. An expense that has effectively increased compared to the data provided by the same study published by the company two years ago: in 2021, households that spent more than €100 on heating were only one 19%, compared to the current 26%”, is explained in the study of Heating and air conditioning consumption habits of Spanish homes by Bosch Home Comfort.

Key tips to avoid ending the winter with a zero count due to heating

First of all, it is essential that you understand the concept of energy efficiency. This idea refers to optimizing energy use to achieve the same or even better results without spending more resources.

In the context of heating, This means you can keep your home at a comfortable temperature while consuming less energy.which translates into lower bills, which is not a bad thing, and a smaller environmental footprint.

With all this, one of the most important aspects to save on heating is ensure your home is well insulated. This means you need to prevent leaks and keep heat inside your home.

Proper insulation may include sealing cracks in windows and doors, installing double glazing, and improving insulation in the roof and walls. Logically, it is not cheap, but, like any investment, in the long term, it ends up being profitable.

Besides, pay attention to air currents. By sealing any openings where cold air can enter, you will ensure that your heating does not have to work extra hard to maintain the temperature you are looking for.

One of the cases that some neighborhood communities are experiencing is the installation of thermostats on their radiators. The savings in this case are considerable, since the heating will turn off automatically when the temperature you are looking for has been reached or manually if, for example, you are not at home.

“Among the measures adopted to control the energy bill, the reduction of hours of use and the lowering of the set temperature stand out. The most common thing has been to reduce its use between 25 and 50%. Likewise, more than 70% of the households claim to have taken longer than usual to start the heating season, turning it on with the most advanced winter,” they add from Bosch Home Comfort.

Of course, and now going to the present, Technology can play a very key role in energy efficiency. Installing smart thermostats allows you to control the temperature of your home remotely through an application on your mobile.

You can adjust the heating according to your needs, even if you are not at home. Some also learn your preferences and automatically adjust the temperature to save energy.

On the other hand, proper maintenance of your heating system is essential to ensure its efficiency. Make sure your boiler or central heating system is in good working order. Of course, it is key to clean or replace the air filters regularly, although this almost goes without saying.

“About 45% of Spaniards are considering changing their current heating system for another that works with renewable energy as a result of the price increase. Specifically, the heating solutions they think about when replacing their current systems are aerothermal energy and equipment that works with solar energy,” added Bosch Home Comfort and its studio.

One of the great keys: a responsible consumption habit

In addition to home improvements and energy options, Your consumption habits play a very important role in saving heating.

Close the doors to prevent heat from escaping and make sure the windows are closed tightly. You can also use heavy curtains to retain heat on cold nights and open them during the day to take advantage of natural sunlight.

Logically, and even if you seek heat, Adequate ventilation is necessary so that your house does not look like a cellar.. Open the windows briefly and first thing in the morning to ventilate the rooms and then close them to prevent heat from escaping. “If the sun shines on your façade, ventilate for 10 minutes as soon as you get up and leave the blinds up, so that the sun can enter,” they explain from the OCU.

“If you have water radiators, don’t forget to bleed the air to get the best performance from the boiler. In addition, good boiler maintenance can save you up to 15% a year,” they add. Also, do not block the hot air vents with furniture, decorations or even curtains, as this clearly reduces the efficiency of the heating system.

Winter doesn’t have to be synonymous with heating bills that end up suffocating you. There is no doubt that with the right combination of measures and some fairly simple basic habits, you can keep your house warm without sacrificing your wallet.