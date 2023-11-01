Suara.com – Former Main Director of the Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency (BAKTI), Anang Achmad Latif, called former Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Johnny Gerard Plate a good person but a coward.

This was conveyed by Anang when reading a defense note, aka plea, regarding his status as a defendant in the BTS 4G BAKTI Kominfo BTS project corruption case which was held at the Jakarta Corruption Crime Court (Tipikor) on Wednesday (1/11/2023).

“In my experience of working with Mr. Johnny Gerard Plate and in the current case, I admit that I have misjudged him all this time. I expected him to be a leader who protects and is responsible for his subordinates. But in this case it turns out that he is just “a good person but a coward. He took cover as if he had done nothing wrong,” explained Anang in court.

The defendant in the alleged BTS Kominfo corruption case, Anang Achmad Latif, is undergoing a follow-up trial at the Corruption Court, Jakarta. (ANTARA PHOTOS/Muhammad Adimaja).

He considered that all errors that occurred in the construction of the 4G BTS project were his responsibility.

“What happened during the execution in the field was entirely my responsibility, according to his confession. I could only remain silent and listen to the arguments he conveyed to defend himself,” he said.

Anang then touched on Plate’s background, who was a politician from the Nasdem Party.

“I admit that he is an accomplished politician. Maybe it was a big mistake that I didn’t reveal all the truth, because my conscience was conflicted with my thoughts as to whether it would be more beneficial or even detrimental,” he said.

“But in the end I decided that I didn’t want to do something that I would regret for the rest of my life,” stressed Anang.

The defendant in the alleged corruption case in the provision of 4G base transceiver station (BTS) towers and supporting infrastructure for 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 Bakti Kominfo for 2020-2022, Johnny G Plate, attended the indictment hearing at the Corruption Court, Jakarta, Tuesday (27/6/ 2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta).

In his defense note, Anang also questioned the calculation of state losses by the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP), which was said to have reached IDR 8.03 trillion.

According to him, the 4G BTS project worth IDR 10.8 trillion or IDR 9.5 trillion (net, after calculating taxes) on December 31 had been 100 percent paid with a bank guarantee.