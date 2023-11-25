Moncenisio 2,083 meters, Télégraphe 1,566 meters, Galibier 2,642 meters, Lautaret 2,058 meters, Izoard 2,360 meters, Agnello 2,744 meters.

For some time we wanted to go on a nice ride in the mountains with our father, until one day our friend Alessandro, who no longer lives in Italy for years, thinks it best to come and visit us on his motorbike for a ride on our hills, he thought he had seen the purchase of the first motorcycle, a HONDA NC750X with the DCT, we went for a quiet tour between Langhe Roeri and Monferrato 100-150 kilometers very easy with lunch in a typical restaurant…and instead? Dad was immediately impatient with the heat and headed towards the Alps with his Africa Twin.

He doesn’t say anything to our friend Alex other than that he has a full tank of petrol, a valid license for driving abroad and that he would have seen unique landscapes!

So after a few curves the air begins to tingle, we are at the Moncenisio pass, the obligatory pass when we go towards Modane and we want to avoid the expensive Frejus tunnel, but we also want to travel along one of the most beautiful roads that crosses the Alps, in In winter, however, the French side turns into ski slopes and is closed!

We go down towards Lanslebourg, a town also useful for a possible self-only refueling, turn left along the ARC river, at the crossroads for Aussois on the right we stop in a simple restaurant for lunch, classic French salad but at the end an excellent ice cream that doesn’t make us regret our desserts and the owner, in addition to being friendly, also speaks Italian, which is very rare among the French!

We continue, the plateau soon ends and the heat returns to Modane, better to go up early to the Télégraphe 1,566 meters although not very high it is already enough to restabilize us and make the journey more pleasant, many curves as well as motorbikes on the road, soon begin the real Alps, the ones we like, the snow glitters on the peaks, endless curves climb above 2500 meters Only green meadows, clouds sailing in the blue sky and I with my dad and my new motorcyclist friend get lost among the curves. Even though he is starting to get tired, he is not really ready for such a journey, he is intoxicated by such beauty, solitary places that seem incredible to him, for us it is almost like assisting a child who discovers the world for the first time. Even I, who am only 13 years old, have never seen any of this, I’m lucky!

We are on the top of the Galibier at 2,642 meters what a crazy view, the good cold wind from the great north sweeps away any thoughts, we are on a tile that makes up the roof of Europe, a puzzle of nature that rises again and takes over everything giving the better than himself, difficult to leave a world like this!

Time passes mercilessly, we set off again towards Briancon, a beautiful historic town also useful for refueling and we go up the Izoard 2,360 meters which, although not very high, is characterized by an endemic landscape that makes it distinguishable by everyone, incredible spiers and a route much loved by motorcyclists French people who climbed this hill in large numbers. An obligatory stop for a stop is the Napoleon refuge a few meters from the top, breathtaking views, typical French where you can refresh yourself, but also sleep and isolate yourself in peace, including telephone coverage… every now and then it can be pleasant!

We descend surrounded by meadows with the sun starting to set and making the meadows a very warm green, we are now at the foot of the Agnello hill, we pass through solitary villages with very narrow passages, still retaining the signs of the past.

The road that climbs the second highest hill in Europe, 2,744 metres, has the particularity of having the Italian-French border at the summit, it climbs gradually, also leaving time to let your gaze rest on the slopes. Now we’re alone, not even a motorbike, just a tireless cyclist, it’s late!

Everything seems enchanted, the road, wind and sky are just for us, two silhouettes of motorbikes that are lost in thin air, my dad and our friend Alex unaware of the day that would happen to him. We are a little tired at the summit, happiness and emotion have the upper hand over everything, it is 7pm we have to go down towards the lake at Pontechianale, a place well known for the Agnellotraffen winter meeting, from this side the descent is very steep with the narrow road, driving must be very careful, even the cold is starting to make itself felt, after all we are always above 2000 meters and in the evening when the sun hides in the Alps the temperatures drop a lot!

Last kilometers among the Saluzzo plains, how many insects, there weren’t any at high altitude, never mind, towards Turin another friend of ours is waiting for us, who should have come on the motorbike with us, the good Beppe, the cybernetician who this time is he will have to feed on our stories and imagine what he missed!

What an incredible tour, this was my first big trip, the longest of 2023, about 500 kilometres, and also our friend’s, he perhaps also learned to fold, we are lucky, we bordering at the foot of the most beautiful mountain range in Europe , here the motorbike finds its maximum expression and thanks to the alternation of the seasons it always makes the landscapes unique.

Autumn is now knocking on the doors and soon several roads covered in snow will close until next year, but that’s right, the desire and anticipation of walking them again makes you appreciate these places even more as if it were the first time.

Let’s always remember to be cautious, the rules of each country, including mandatory approved clothing and first aid kit which in some states is mandatory, but which can always be useful!

Have a good trip!

Simone and Fabrizio Gillone with their friend Alessandro.