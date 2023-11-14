We know it’s not allowed, but we’re still curious about it. What is the fastest you have driven in the Netherlands?

Against all the violence of speed limiting measures such as 30 (or 20) in built-up areas, only stories about civil disobedience actually work. To show everyone that the world is not all wrong and that you can still have a party.

Because even though it is becoming increasingly difficult, you can still have fun in the country where having fun seems to be increasingly forbidden. For example, you can simply save up for a crate of beer and a carton of butts, you can cut wood for your fireplace in a forest and you can sometimes drive a little too fast.

The fastest you have driven in the Netherlands?

Because we are talking about the latter. We would really like to know what the fastest you have ever ridden in the Netherlands is. And don’t worry, we do not pass on any data and in any case this does not count as evidence. So you can relax.

And to prove that we have sometimes driven too fast here (in the past, but nowadays we don’t do that anymore of course) we will also contribute our share. That’s how I know that @wouter once reached 300+ in the Netherlands. Or it’s Mexico, I always confuse the two.

@willeme has sometimes driven 170 with his souped-up BMW and @loek doesn’t make you feel lukewarm with a neat 150 on the A2. @rubenpriest with his Maseration seems to have reached 140 with that thing…

In the distant past, I once clocked 310 on the odometer of a Ferrari 456GT on the A1 between Amsterdam and Muiden. On a Saturday afternoon. And 275 on the counter in a Porsche 964 Carrera 4 on the A27 between Hilversum and Utrecht. But that was in the last century, so it was really outdated. Too bad, uncle officer!

Furthermore, more than once I had 200+ on the counters of all the cars I owned that could make it. But I’m sure we’ve all done that. However? By the way, I haven’t had the Tesla above 150 yet. That really makes me a sissy, apparently. Although he seems to be able to make it easily.

Anyway. Now you. What is the fastest you have ever driven in the Netherlands? Feel free and share it with us!

