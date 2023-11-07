With a brutal trailer, Amazon Prime Video reveals when we can see the second season of Reacher.

Starring the talented Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, this series takes its inspiration from the iconic book series by author Lee Child. The first season, based on the book Killing Floor, left the audience wanting more, and now, Prime Video is ready to fulfill that wish.

Here we leave you the trailer:

As we can see, the release date of season 2 is scheduled for December 15, 2023.

Alan Ritchson a Reacher

In this new installment, veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a mysterious coded message alerting him to the brutal and mysterious murder of members of his former military unit, the 110 MP Special Investigations. The protagonist, known for his nomadic lifestyle, embarks on a new and dangerous mission, in which he meets three of his former companions who have become his chosen family. This brave team includes Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a coroner for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot, and a cunning man named David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos), a father of family armed with a knife. Together, they embark on an intense investigation to solve the mystery that endangers their lives and challenges their loyalty.

Season 2 is based on the eleventh installment of Lee Child’s novel series, titled “Bad Luck and Trouble.” In addition to familiar faces from the first season, such as Alan Ritchson, the series introduces new characters, such as Ferdinand Kingsley as a mysterious “mercenary” known as AM and Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, head of security for a defense contractor. private with a dark history. Domenick Lombardozzi also joins the cast as “tough NYPD detective” Guy Russo.

The first three episodes will arrive on December 15, while the remaining 5 chapters will be released weekly until the epic finale that we can see on January 19, 2024. For those who have not seen the first, we must remind you that it is very good and it is very worth it. So there is still time to catch up.