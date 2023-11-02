Seeing photos and videos of Jonathan Rea riding the Yamaha is really strange. After nine years and six world titles together, his bond with Kawasaki seemed indissoluble, but the most successful in the history of production derivatives decided to get back into the game at 36, accepting the challenge proposed by the Iwata manufacturer.

The Japanese were looking for a replacement for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will move on to defend the colors of BMW next year, while the Northern Irishman needed new stimuli after three years below expectations, with a ZX-10RR that seemed to be starting to take shape. the sunset avenue more than the leader who took it to the track.

From here this “crazy idea” was born, which began to take shape in the tests that took place in Jerez de la Frontera immediately after the conclusion of the World Championship, with a first contact that has already given some quite important answers. After a first day conditioned by rain, in which he was only able to complete 12 laps, Johnny completed 68 on Wednesday, finishing with an excellent third time, seven tenths behind Remy Gardner’s other R1, which however went under the pole of the weekend.

“My first feelings with this team were fantastic, ever since I agreed to move. Both the team and Yamaha were really welcoming and made everything easy. The first test served to gain confidence with the bike: it was a bit of a shock, I felt different sensations from those I’m used to, but in a positive way!”, said Rea at the end of the two-day event

“The R1 is very easy to use: it’s not necessarily easy to go to the absolute limit, but it’s easy to ride. It generates great traction which encourages you to go fast and inspires confidence. You can open the throttle and use the power of the bike: it’s a good feeling and now I understand how Toprak rode like that, and also Loka is so competitive this year. It’s all good!”, he added

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

Even though it was only his first outing, he has already had the opportunity to start working on the set-up, asking for some changes that can take the bike in a direction more suited to his riding style.

“It was a good first contact with the set-up and with the team, so I expect that next time we can discuss it further. We tried some different things step by step, the fork specifications, different tire combinations in order to understand how Yamaha uses the different compounds: I could see from the past that Yamaha was able to maximize the SCX tire. I requested a different electronics setup, but not too much. I used the current “base setting” of the R1 and in the next test we will start working on development.”

The starting point is therefore positive, and in about twenty days we will start to get serious, again in Andalusia: the next test, in fact, is set for 20-21 November again in Jerez de la Frontera, where Rea will therefore already have references to try to take a step forward in the right direction. On that occasion there will also be his new teammate Andrea Locatelli, confirmed in the factory team, who will be able to give him further help.

“A really positive experience on both days and I feel the R1 is more and more my bike, especially because this afternoon we were lucky with the weather and we rode more than we expected. I’m sure that tomorrow I could wake up and get even more performance , but now I have to wait a couple of weeks…! Thanks everyone, I really enjoyed it!”, he concluded.

