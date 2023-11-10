RCS, revenues down. But profit grows in the nine months

Green light from the board of directors Rcs to the accounts for the first nine months of the year, closed with a positive net result for 27.8 million (+17.3% from 23.7 million in the same period of 2022). Thus in a note from the editorial group.

I consolidated revenues dropped to 606.8 million (from 620.2 million). THE advertising revenues of the first nine months amounted to 239.7 million (+1.7 million) with the advertising collection on online media which stands at 99.1 million, equal to approximately 41.3% of total advertising revenues, while ebitda ed ebit they rise respectively to 82.1 million (from 71.1 million) and 42.8 million (from 33.7 million).

On the balance sheet front, as of 30 September 2023 net financial debt is equal to 45.2 million (from 31.6 million at the end of 2022). In the third quarter alone, Rcs generated positive cash flows by improving the Pfn of 24.2 million compared to 30 June 2023 (69.4 million of net financial debt).

As for the future, he writes Rcs“in the absence of a worsening of the consequences attributable to the continuation and developments of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East or of the dynamics of coststhe group believes that it is possible to confirm the objective of achieving highly positive margins (ebitda) in 2023, growing compared to those achieved in 2022, with further cash generation in the fourth quarter, improving the net financial position at the end of the year compared to at the end of 2022”.

From the balance sheet it emerges as i editorial revenues and diffusion of RCS are equal to 249.5 million (from 269.4 million in the first nine months of 2022) and show a decrease of 19.9 million attributable, explains the company, “to the decline in revenues from collateral works (-9.6 million) and print circulation revenues, partially offset by the growth in revenues from digital subscriptions”.

Ebitda before non-recurring charges, however, is positive for 82.7 million, substantially in line with the same result in the first half of 2022 (+83 million). The overall net financial debtfinally, which also includes financial debts for leasing pursuant to Ifrs16 (mainly property leasing), for a total of 132.3 million at 30 September 2023 (from 142.8 million at the end of 2022), amounting to 177.5 million (from 174.4 million in comparison with the end of ‘Last year).

