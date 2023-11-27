There is no date that is not met and finally, after 15 years, the people from Guadalajara reunited with one of the most emblematic pop bands in Mexico, Latin America and Europe: RBD. This Sunday, November 26, the lineup made up of Anahí, Maite, Dulce María, Christopher and Christian offered the first of two concerts at the Tres de Marzo Stadium in Zapopan.

After touring the United States and Brazil, the “Soy Rebelde Tour” finally arrived in Mexico after several months of waiting by fans who have followed the members of RBD since the beginning of the 2000s.

The evening started after 8:00 p.m. with a great display of technology and paraphernalia, with an opening where the universe and its planets were present through visuals while RBD talked about this great adventure that they have begun. The band opened with “Tras de mí” and “Un poco de tu amor.”

Large screens were available to the public, and bracelets were also given that lit up in different shades to make the show look even more impressive.

“Good night Guadalajara, how nice it feels to be home. It is a very special night for us, surrounded by family, friends and people we love. Thank you for being here,” said Anahí.

While Christian He welcomed the people of Guadalajara to the “Elite White School.” “Are you ready to leave the problems out there?” he asked the attendees, who gave him a resounding yes.

“Rebel Generation, we are in your land, our land. Up with the people from Guadalajara! After 15 years we are fulfilling the dream that was left to us,” highlighted Dulce María, while Maite confirmed that there is nothing better than singing in the country that saw them born.”Thank you for so many years, thank you for being here, no matter how much time passes you make RBD continue to exist.”

Y Christopher He also thanked the people of Guadalajara for having been patient and waiting for them for so many years. Other songs that were also heard loudly and that the audience sang from beginning to end were: “Cerquita de ti”, one of their most recent songs and the classics “Aún hay algo” and “Another day that goes.”

“Thank you for not forgetting us during these years, for playing our music at your parties, for dressing up as us, we are here for you,” Dulce María confirmed, while Anahí highlighted that with this concert they sought to celebrate the inner child of each and every one of those present at the show.

The girls of RBD performed songs such as “That’s how I am”, “When love ends” and “Fuego”, while Christopher presented “Inalcanzable” on the piano. Other songs were also played such as “And I can’t forget you”, “To forget you about me”, the hit “Enséñame” and “What’s behind”.

Another great moment was when Christian came out dressed as a charro in a pink suit to perform “Tu amor”, and at the end of the song He was accompanied by the mariachi Guadalajara. In addition, he offered a message of equality and inclusion advocating that people not be judged based on their sexual orientation or way of dressing. He also honored the memory of Ociel Baena by highlighting that his fight continues.

The show continued to take place at the Tres de Marzo Stadium, as songs such as “Ser o comer”, “Solo quédate en silent”, “Salvame” and “Rebelde” were still missing.

