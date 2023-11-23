RBD’s return to the stage has become a true phenomenon, in the United States, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil, countries that were included in his tour, tickets were sold out in a matter of hours and, to date, the venues have been crowded.

“Soy Rebelde Tour”, the name of this tour, has become a true success, surpassing the numbers and records set by other groups, such as One Direction, at least in the neighboring country.

According to the Touring Data site, Anahí, Dulce, Maite, Christopher and Christian managed to raise just over $130 million in their 30 concerts, making their tour the highest grossing in the country.

Previously, this record belonged to the defunct British band One Direction, which between August and October 2014, performed 29 performances in the United States with the “Where We Are Tour.”

“Soy Rebelde Tour” began on August 25 in El Paso, Texas before more than 34 thousand people, and toured other cities such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Orlando and Los Angeles.

After passing through Colombia and Brazil, The band is about to arrive home, Mexico where they will close this successful tour.

