The already eventful weekend of the last Grand Prix of the MotoGP season saw a new twist in the Valencia paddock: Razlan Razali will leave the RNF team. The Malaysian revealed that he will step down as head of the team, amid speculation surrounding the team’s future for several days. The team is said to be in financial difficulty and is on the verge of losing its majority shareholder.

The RNF team has occupied two places on the MotoGP grid since last year, having taken over from the Sepang Racing Team when the original structure had to reinvent itself following the unexpected departure of Petronas. The SRT team has achieved great results in just a few years and could not close abruptly. The program, which began in Malaysia, gave birth to a leading team in the Moto2 category (in which, among others, Johann Zarco participated), then in Moto3, before arriving in MotoGP. In 2019, SRT became Yamaha’s new satellite team, with Franco Morbidelli and rookie Fabio Quartararo among its ranks.

The 2019 season will go down in the annals as that of the explosion of the Frenchman’s talent, soon projected towards the official Yamaha team and then towards the title. At the same time, Morbidelli contributed significantly to the success of the SRT team, managing to fight for the title in 2020 and closing the championship as vice-world champion. Also in SRT, Valentino Rossi concluded his motorcycling career in 2021.

In 2022, when Andrea Dovizioso contested his last Grand Prix with the Malaysian team, the lineup had changed. The abandonment of Petronas had pushed Razlan Razali to create a new company and it was under the identity of RNF that the rest of the story was written, which is still evolving, since a further important change occurred when the team left Yamaha to become a satellite of Aprilia from 2023.

While we await several confirmations, a major change is coming, Razlan Razali has announced that he will no longer be part of the adventure. “It has been an incredible journey, the opportunity of a lifetime to lead and own a MotoGP team in the World Championship,” the team owner wrote on his social media profiles. “We know what it means to win and especially to lose. I have worked with some of the most incredible team members from all over the world. We discovered a World Champion in Fabio, we came close to the title with Frankie, we had the GOAT Vale, the legend of MotoGP Dovi, we took the risk of letting Darryn Binder race and finally we had the fastest dentist in the world, Miguel, and a champion in the making, Raúl.”

“The team has been my family, my second home and we must be proud of what we have achieved and what we have become”. What awaits us? It will be a new and different beginning, which I will face with the utmost encouragement and enthusiasm. Come on, team!”, concludes the caption of Razali’s post.

After the successes achieved under the SRT name and an already difficult season last year, the RNF team is concluding a year that has been challenging from a sporting point of view. Miguel Oliveira, on whom great hopes were placed, has been injured several times since the beginning of the season and is still forced to miss the last race in Valencia. Raúl Fernández also suffered from physical problems at the start of the season and has yet to make his mark in the ultra-competitive MotoGP field. Riding an Aprilia from last year, the Spaniard’s best result was eighth place at Misano. Oliveira has three top 5 finishes under his belt, but the RNF team is only eighth among the 11 teams competing, ahead of Honda and Tech3.

Read also: