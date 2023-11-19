November 17, 2023

The two direct title challengers face each other in Losail.

Raul Fernandez in front of everyone, Pecco Bagnaia just behind Jorge Martin. This is the outcome of Friday’s pre-qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, the first world championship stage of the weekend which could give the Piedmontese rider his second consecutive MotoGP world championship.

The Aprilias showed an excellent state of form, with Raul Fernandez first, Maverick Viñales third and Aleix Espargaró fifth. Martin had to settle for seventh place, 7 thousandths ahead of Bagnaia in eighth. The Spaniard from Team Pramac was particularly nervous on a day characterized by general problems in tire choice and a new asphalt that upset strategies and forecasts.

Splendid second to Fabio Di Giannantonio, still looking for a seat for the next MotoGP season. Sixth Luca Marini with the first Ducati of Team VR46, tenth Marc Marquez. Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi forced to Q1.

©Getty Images