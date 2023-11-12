Suara.com – Deputy Chairperson II of PSSI, Ratu Tisha, emphasized that the grass standards on the four fields used for the 2023 U-17 World Cup are in accordance with FIFA standards and have gone through a strict regular review process.

If it is deemed unfit, the world’s highest football authority will prohibit its use for holding tournament matches.

Ratu Tisha said that the grass on the four fields always receives regular review from the FIFA expert team starting from 14 days before, up to 3 days before the match.

The four stadiums used for the U-17 World Cup include: Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Manahan Stadium (Solo), Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (Surabaya), and Si Jalak Harupat Stadium (Bandung).

The management of the competing participating teams also has the authority to inspect the field before carrying out the match. From the results of their inspection, none of the fields at the main venue for the U-17 World Cup had problems.

“Regarding the field, we need to convey that all our fields have been approved by all parties. We actually received appreciation from FIFA and the management of the participating teams. They gave a good report for the stadium. “But are we satisfied, of course not, and we will continue to improve areas that can still be improved,” said Tisha in front of a number of journalists covering the U-17 World Cup in Bandung, Sunday (12/11/2023) afternoon.

PSSI will also continue to carry out evaluations in order to display the best field quality to demonstrate Indonesia’s ability to organize world-class football tournament events.

There was sharp criticism regarding the quality of the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) grass from many people when watching the matches held there on Saturday (11/11/2023) via live television broadcast or live streaming.

Tisha explained that JIS has a unique and special type of grass. Indonesia needs to bring in a lot of special equipment from Europe and Australia to be able to provide grass with the best grass placement process.

In fact, the JIS grass placement process is the newest method, namely using a roll, not the previous method, namely patching or tiling.

“This rolling method is also the newest and first method applied in the Indonesian field. “The time given is short, but this is the maximum effort, and we are grateful that all parties have given permission to hold the match, and it has been decided that all fields are suitable, including JIS,” he added.

Furthermore, Ratu Tisha hopes that all parties will focus on providing positive input so that the whole world can see Indonesia’s solidarity in organizing world events like the U-17 World Cup.

“Of course, we as the organizers will continue to make improvements. We hope that all parties focus on the excitement of the U-17 FIFA World Cup. “At JIS, we saw that Iran was able to comeback against Brazil, and England was able to score 10 spectacular goals,” he concluded.