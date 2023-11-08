Lamponi, the “circular” project by Rigoni and HöbePergh to regenerate waste

Who said that the food waste are they only destined for the garbage? In Veneto they have found a method to regenerate even the less “valuable” parts, transforming them into body care products with antioxidant properties. The protagonists of this innovative process are Rigoni, specialized in organic jams and HöbePergh, a niche natural cosmetics brandhigh-end and sustainable, made with wild medicinal herbs from the Asiago area.

As reported by the ItaliaOggi newspaper, the circular economy operation involves the transformation of raspberry processing waste which derive from the production of Rigoni jams in a organic and sustainable active ingredient called Wildaros, useful for HöbePergh to produce an innovative line of products for body care and hygiene: the Red Wild Body Wash shower gel and the Wood Moss Body Wash aromatic shower gel.

What makes this project possible is the recycling process, developed by Venetian company PlantaRei Biotech, which specifically deals with obtain the active ingredients from plants and fruit waste, through the use of biotechnology. There partnership was born only 6 months ago and, thanks to the success he is experiencing, he will soon see the‘introduction of another fruit with a strong anti-aging effectthe cranberry, with which HöbePergh will be able to expand its range of cosmetic skin care products.

