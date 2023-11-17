On Thursday, singer Cassie, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs, a famous rapper, record producer and music executive also known as Diddy or Puff Daddy. Ventura, who previously worked for Combs’ record company and was in a relationship with him between 2007 and 2018, accused him of rape and repeated physical abuse.

According to Ventura, the abuse began shortly after the two met, when she was 19, in 2005. Ventura says he repeatedly beat her, raped her and forced her to have sex with various male prostitutes, filming the rapes, and that in 2018, towards the end of their relationship, he also broke into her house to rape her. “After years of silence and darkness I am finally ready to tell my story and speak on my behalf and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Ventura said in a statement. Her lawsuit states that Ventura never reported him to the police while they were together because she feared that “she would just give Combs another excuse to hurt her.”

Combs has denied the allegations, calling them offensive and outrageous. One of her lawyers said he believes Ventura’s goal is to “tarnish her reputation,” and that in recent months she has threatened her client, repeatedly demanding $30 million and saying she would otherwise write a lawsuit. book about their relationship. One of Ventura’s lawyers said that the parties had spoken before the lawsuit was filed, and that Combs had offered Ventura millions of dollars to keep her from reporting him, but that she had refused. In the lawsuit, Ventura asked for unspecified damages.