Suara.com – Recently a video circulated of a raid on two teachers who were alone in an empty house in the Majalengka area. The video of the raid went viral.

The two are suspected of having an illicit relationship. The video also circulated on the Instagram account @info.negeri.

Throughout the video, two teachers can be seen leaving while being led by residents and the police. The two teachers both wore ASN uniforms together.

Still referring to the same upload, there is an explanation of the chronology of the raid on a pair of vocational school teachers. It was stated that the two vocational school teachers were found alone in an empty house in Karangasem Village, Leuwimunding District, Majanglengka Regency.

In the empty house they were having intimate relations in the empty house. The two teachers have the initials WA and UI.

A spokesperson from SMKN 1 Palasah where the two perpetrators taught. Sutrisno explained that the incident started when the two perpetrators did not have a teaching schedule because they did not have a teaching schedule.

“At that time, they (WA and IU) left with permission from the picket teacher at around 10 am,” said Sutrisno

“When they were raided, the men were already fully dressed, while the women asked for time to put on clothes first,” he added.

According to Sutrisno, the two vocational school teachers each have families and are both Civil Servants (PNS).

There is a Webinar for ASN specifically discussing infidelity

The State Civil Apparatus Committee (KASN) some time ago held an online webinar. Who would have thought that the theme at that time was discussing infidelity among ASN.

“The issue of ASN infidelity is toxic for ASNs which will bring a series of bad impacts, including damaging the moral integrity, performance, reputation and career of ASNs, threatening the integrity of ASN households with other parties, and contributing to damaging the good name of the agency in the eyes of the public. ” said the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Prof. Dr. Agus Pramusinto.

Apart from that, KASN Assistant, Pangihutan Marpaun admitted that almost every week there are always reports from the public regarding ASN household problems. Because of this, the divorce rate for ASN is very high.

The webinar also explained the importance of the role of superiors as supervisors of ASN to prevent acts of infidelity occurring in the office environment. Don’t let the people around them contribute as a continuation of existing desires that become an attraction and attachment.

“Being an ASN, who is a role model in Indonesia, is not only related to being able to excel but also being able to exercise self-control so that you don’t carry out actions that will harm others or yourself,” said psychiatrist Dr. Santi Yuliani.