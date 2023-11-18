Yesterday the rain, today the snow. The Japan Rally, the last event of the 2023 WRC, is offering a varied series of weather conditions which has significantly affected the progress of the Asian race.

During the Italian night nothing changed at the top of the standings, with Toyota freezing the positions of Elfyn Evans, Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera to preserve the hat-trick which would perfectly seal a season in which the Japanese company has took home both category titles.

In this situation, Takamoto Katsuta excelled, forced to recover after the accident on the first day which saw him slip far away from the best, even overtaken by several Rally2 cars.

The Japanese driver from Toyota Racing won several special stages, 4 to be precise, moving up to sixth in the general classification, behind Ott Tanak. However, Katsuta will have the great opportunity to return to the Top 5, because the Estonian from M-Sport has a margin of just 3″6 over his rival.

Esapekka Lappi, on the other hand, finds himself defending the honor of Hyundai Motorsport after the premature retirements of Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo yesterday. The Finn occupies fourth position, but is far behind the bottom step of the podium. On the other hand, Ott Tanak is closer, even if half a minute behind him.

Behind the top 6 we find the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 of the new WRC2 champion, Andreas Mikkelsen. The Norwegian from the TokSport team lost 3 positions compared to yesterday, when he was even in fourth position, making perfect use of the pouring rain conditions to put some Rally1s behind him.

However, Mikkelsen is ahead of everyone in WRC2, with teammate and rival Nikolay Gryazin in second and 43 seconds behind. Third position for the Polish Kajetan Kajetanowicz, still at the wheel of a Fabia RS Rally2, but with a delay of over 7 and a half minutes.