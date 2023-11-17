The 2023 Rally Japan risks becoming the classic icing on an already very tasty cake for Toyota Racing. The team directed by Jari-Matti Latvala finds itself occupying the first three positions in the general classification of the home event after managing the first 6 special tests of the 22 scheduled in the best possible way.

The Toyotas shone on and off throughout the day, which was rendered borderline impracticable by heavy rain which even led to the cancellation of one of the three morning tests due to safety issues.

Making the difference under the water was Elfyn Evans, accustomed to certain types of conditions and very good at exploiting his skills to lead everyone in the morning lap consisting of only 2 tests due to the cancellation of the PS4.

Evans saw Thierry Neuville alternate at the beginning of the afternoon thanks to a couple of excellent times from the Belgian, but on SS6 Inabu Dam 2 everything changed. Neuville went off the road a few dozen meters after the start of the stage and opened the doors for Toyota, who can now boast a hat-trick with Evans ahead of Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera.

However, the gaps between the three GR Yaris Rally1 are very heavy: the Welshman has almost a minute’s lead over Ogier and over 2 over Kalle Rovanpera. For the Japanese team it doesn’t matter, because the titles have already been won and closing the season with a hat-trick would be the perfect seal of a practically perfect season.

In addition to Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport also lost Dani Sordo, who went out on SS2 just before a right-hand corner. In the same corner, but shortly after, Adrien Fourmaux also left, missing the great opportunity to show off with M-Sport on the weekend in which he took over from Pierre-Louis Loubet.

The third driver from Alzenau, Esapekka Lappi, is over three and a half minutes behind the leader and is in sixth position in the general classification, 2 seconds from the Top 5 surprisingly occupied by Nikolay Gryazin’s Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

Even more surprising is Andreas Mikkelsen’s fourth overall position. The new WRC2 champion, driver of the TokSport team, is fourth just under three minutes behind Evans. However, it is probable that Lappi will be able to recover two positions in tomorrow’s first tests, if the weather proves to be better than today’s.

In the Top 10 but far behind are Ott Tanak – once again hit by technical problems on his Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid, and Takamoto Katsuta. The Japanese driver from Toyota made a mistake in the early stages of the race and damaged the front of his Yaris. However, he managed to continue and get to Service, where the team mechanics fixed the car and helped the Japanese to resume his home rally.